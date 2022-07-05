The star of the dilogy 'King's man: the secret service' claims the role of Wolverine

Actor Taron Egerton is in talks with Marvel Studio to play Wolverine

The star of the dilogy "King's man: The Secret Service," Taron Egerton, discussed with the leadership of Marvel Studio, including the head of Kevin Feige , the role of Wolverine in future films.

The New York Times writes about it.

According to the actor, the image of Wolverine is associated for the viewer primarily with actor Hugh Jackman.

"I'm very worried because only Hugh Jackman is always associated with the role of Wolverine, and it will be very difficult to take his place. But I hope everything works out, and Marvel Studios will give me a chance," said the British actor.

It was previously reported that Egerton passed out on stage during a performance of Mike Bartlett's play The Cock. It happened at The Ambassadors Theatre during the play's first public run.

Egerton, 32, has assured fans that he is fine, although he has slightly injured his neck and is ready to get back to work.

Jackman's most recent tour as Wolverine was in Logan, a 2017 film in which his character's healing power eventually wears off, and he dies.

Egerton will come in with an established track record, having won a Golden Globe for his performance as singer Elton John in the 2019 Rocketman. He has also been nominated for a Grammy Award and two BAFTAs.

Taron Egerton is known to moviegoers for his role as Elton John in the 2019 film Rocketman.