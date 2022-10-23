The Second Son Of Mandy Moore And Taylor Goldsmith Has Finally Arrived

Oscar Bennett was born on Friday to the actress, who is 38 years old, and her partner, Taylor Goldsmith. This is the couple's second son. Ozzie is here! Moore and Goldsmith shared on Instagram that their second child, Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, had been born a little late but delivered far more quickly and easily than his older brother.

Our hearts seem as though they have expanded to hold twice as much love and the speed with which we feel it is astonishing. He is beyond description, and we are thankful that our family now consists of all four of us.

The tweet featured an image of the actress, who appeared glowing as she beamed at her newborn child as Goldsmith gazed on from behind her shoulder. The happy parents also posted a snapshot of the pleased father, who was 37 years old and spending some one-on-one time with his second kid while they hugged skin-to-skin.

The pair delivered their first child together, a son named Gus, who is now one year old, in February of 2021, and the infant made a cute cameo in Moore's pregnancy launch video in June. The star of This Is Us posted on Instagram that her six seasons on the NBC drama had just concluded that "one of the most important and formative chapters of my life has ended."

As a mother of two children, the next one is about to begin... and we couldn't be more thankful or thrilled about it; Moore wrote a comment for the adorable photo of Gus wearing a shirt that said "big brother." After that, the performer dropped a hint about her due date by saying, "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 is arriving this fall!"

Moore had joked before that her upcoming tour would have a somewhat modified format because she was expecting a child, but she ended up canceling the tour after only 12 concerts later that month.

She said on Instagram that her choice to cease performing had left her with great sadness, as it had been a pleasure and a privilege to play for all of you again this past month.