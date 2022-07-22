The Second Installment Of The Movie 'Dune' Is Already In Production

If you're eagerly anticipating The sequel to Dune, the production of the 2021 picture will soon have begun.

The project's official Twitter account, which released a picture of the numerator along with the message "We are begun," helped spread the word of the launch. Many of the characters from the previous movie's cast are already known to those who have watched the original, but Villeneuve has assembled a new all-star cast to take their places.

Oscar winner Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh from Black Widow, Austin Butler as the new Elvis Presley, and Lea Seydoux are among them.

Naturally, important characters such as main actor Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya , Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, and Stephen Henderson will also make a comeback. The following is the plot summary for the upcoming premiere:

"In this movie, Paul Atreides will continue his legendary quest as he joins forces with Chani and the Fremen and sets out on a path of vengeance against the criminals who killed his family.

He strives to avert a dreadful destiny that only he can see when forced to choose between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe.

Warner Bros. started delving into the Dune universe last year with a series of movies from director Denis Villeneuve. A risky attempt at a cinematic adaptation was made by a fervent supporter of science fiction author Frank Herbert.

Many will concur that he was able to capture a vivid piece of art due to the capabilities of contemporary film. The $400 million in global box office revenue and numerous Oscar nominations serve as proof of the triumph.

But the movie, which came out in late October, only included the first half of the groundbreaking science fiction book.

In October 2023, the second chapter of Paul and Jessica's journey on Arrakis will be released on DVD. As soon as summertime approaches, the production team intends to begin production.