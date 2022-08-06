Trending

The Second Child Is Welcomed By Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson

Hailee ShaneHailee Shane
Aug 6, 2022 11:06 AM
1 Views
0
The Second Child Is Welcomed By Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Credit: PAGESIX

The son of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson might be the ideal catalyst for their reunion! A surrogate mother helped the TV celebrity and the 31-year-old NBA player became parents, according to the couple's official representative. Despite their high-profile split in January, the happy news was made public last month.

"Chloe is sincerely appreciative of the exceptional surrogate mother for such a beautiful gift. However, to help Khloe concentrate on her family, we would like to request that fans respect our request for privacy.

Remember that Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and gave birth to their daughter Tru the following year. Due to the partner's repeated betrayals, the couple split up in June 2021. However, they later reconciled.

After talking about her difficulties conceiving a child, reality TV actress Chloe welcomed a new member of her family.

In March 2021, the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians spoke out about the considerable danger she would experience during a potential pregnancy during the debut episode of the show's final season.

The couple's turbulent, on-again, off-again relationship has been dogged by multiple infidelity allegations. In addition, Thompson announced in January that he and fitness model Maralee Nichols had a son.

However, Kardashian, 38, has been outspoken about her desire to expand her family and her devotion to co-parenting with Thompson. In "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she detailed her attempts to conceive a second child via IVF and fertility treatments.

With his oldest son, Prince, 5, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, Thompson is now a father of four.

Advertisement

Khloe's pregnancy announcement coincides with Kim and Pete Davidson calling it quits. Even though they still "have a lot of love and respect for each other," a source told E! News that Kardashian and Davidson's busy schedules and geographical distance made it "very difficult to continue a relationship."

Read more about

Advertisement

You may also like

Khloé Kardashian Uploaded A Brief Video And Picture On Her Instagram To Display Her Summer Figure

Khloé Kardashian Uploaded A Brief Video And Picture On Her Instagram To Display Her Summer Figure

Posted on Aug 3, 2022 7:08 PM
Khloe Kardashian, Who Has Just Undergone Dramatic Weight Loss, Displayed All Of The Benefits Of Her Physique In A Vibrant Bikini

Khloe Kardashian, Who Has Just Undergone Dramatic Weight Loss, Displayed All Of The Benefits Of Her Physique In A Vibrant Bikini

Posted on Jul 22, 2022 1:06 PM
Paparazzi Caught The Basketball Player Tristan Thompson Relaxing In Greece

Paparazzi Caught The Basketball Player Tristan Thompson Relaxing In Greece

Posted on Jul 19, 2022 8:07 AM