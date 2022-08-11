The Same Tattoos That Steve Lacy, Lil Uzi Vert, And Kanye West Displayed

The three shared a snapshot of their matching tattoos on Instagram on Wednesday. The "Stronger" rapper, 45, Lil Uzi Vert, 27, and Lacy, 24, posted a photo of themselves extending out their arms with their freshly inked upper arms prominently displayed right above the elbow.

Meza Fram, a tattoo artist from Los Angeles who also posted the picture on her Facebook, stood with the performers while taking a photograph in the mirror with her phone. The tattoos say, "We here always technically," in two distinct fonts.

The identical sentence was used as the post's caption by Lacy, and Lil Uzi Vert added, "Technically."

Dedicated to West's late mother, Donda West, Donda's Place posted a close-up image of the tattoos on Instagram.

After Chaney Jones, who was first connected to the artist earlier this year, attempted to sever their connection with her own mark, Kanye got his most recent ink. The musician Ye, whose name he recently changed to last year, seemed to be eternally inscribed on the 24-year-old model's left wrist in May.

The two were first connected in February when they were spotted shopping together in Miami's Bal Harbour. They later traveled to Japan for a brief holiday in early May.

The 24-time Grammy Award winner was also seen in June with another woman at the cinema, according to an Instagram user.

Only two of herself were left on the model's Instagram account after she reportedly erased all images of her with the musician. Jones, though, appeared to dispel suspicions on Wednesday when she uploaded a video to her Instagram Story wishing West a happy birthday. "Happy birthday, baby. I cherish you, "Over the cute photo collage video, she commented.

In a previous post, Kim Kardashian's name is etched into comedian Pete Davidson's chest, which the Kardashian star said is actually branding.