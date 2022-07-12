The Sad News Hit The Film Industry As American Actor Tony Sirico Passed Away At The Age Of 79

He especially fell in love with the audience for the role of the imposing Paulie Galtieri in the cult crime drama television series The Sopranos.

The sad news came from his manager, Bob McGowan, who followed his client's life at a nursing home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague, and partner in crime, the great Tony Sirico passed away today. Tony was like no other," Michael Imperioli, the actor's co-star on The Sopranos, wrote on social media.

Unfortunately, the cause of death remains unknown, but there was news that he suffered from dementia.

The debut of the movie star was the film "Mad Joe" by director Carlo Lizzani, which was released back in 1974.

In addition, he can be seen in box office films such as Goodfellas, Cops, Blue Eyed Mickey, or Woody Allen projects such as Bullets Over Broadway, The Great Aphrodite, and Everyone Says I Love You.

Sirico was also cast outside Gangster Mold, playing police officers in the films "Dead President" and "Deconstructing Harry."

Bello, is left. Son Richard Sirico His brother, Robert Sirico, a pastor; And other relatives.

Sirico, born July 29, 1942, in New York City, grew up in Flat Bush and Bensonhurst neighborhoods, where he said, "Every man was trying to prove himself. You either had a tattoo or a bullet Hole.

"I had both," he told the Los Angeles Times in a 1990 interview, describing himself as "unstable" at this point in his life.

He said he had been repeatedly arrested for criminal offenses and had been in prison twice. In his last years behind bars, in the 1970s, he saw the performance of a group of former criminals and caught a glimpse of acting.