The Royal Family's Rosh Hashanah Greeting Sparks Intense Public Backlash

X/@RoyalFamily

The standard Rosh Hashanah wishes in the form of “Shana Tova” were met by fierce criticism online from opposite ends of the political spectrum. The post was intended simply to recognize the new year in the Jewish calendar but soon became a platform to air other grievances. The strong response in itself reveals much of the inside backdrop-the complex and usually hostile one- against which the modern monarchy finds itself in British discourse.

Simple message. With not-so-simple reactions. That would be the story of the recent social media post from the official account of The Royal Family in giving a short note- “Shana Tova to Jewish communities celebrating #RoshHashanah.” At another time, this would have been seen as the normal, inclusive gesture. But this is no normal climate, and the flood of that at response came pouring out in great dark shadows of public sentiment.

The grievances came in differing, often opposed views of the discourse. Some of the criticism tied the greeting to the UK’s government recently opting to recognize a Palestinian state. One user stated: “Your government just recognized a terrorist regime who still hold people of Israel hostage, so embarrassed to be British”. Similar sentiments were expressed by others who viewed the greeting as hypocritical, a meaningless platitude delivered by an institution implicated in governmental policies to which they are opposed.

On the contrary, the post was cast in a shadow from another starkly different viewpoint. When one translation of the interrogation from Italian is rendered, it reads, “I do not wish anything good to a terrorist and colonialist state. This time, Your Highness, I am not with you.” This just goes to show the international political lens through which the Crown is judged and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict tainting even communication this simple.

With this another ground was found on which to fight over the monarch’s religious role: As Supreme Governor of the Church of England, King Charles III was accused of dismissing one Jewish celebration as “utter disrespect.” One outspoken contributor further stated, “Every day is Jesus Christs day. Stop greeting the people who killed our lord Jesus Christ and spit on our Christian faith.” These are clear markers of the tensions and contradictions already occurring between the monarch’s dual position as protector of the Christian faith and as one expected to represent a multifaith nation. This incident is reminiscent of other recent controversies surrounding the King’s public engagements.

Even more were fuming voices trying to put another slant on the discourse. “Shanah Tovah !!!!!!! U’metukah !!!!!!! A GOOD and Sweet year !!!!!!!” relayed one well-wisher, holding on dearly to the positivity which the holiday ought to have embodied. Another hiker in an alternate direction expressed, “Happy Autumnal Equinox to the globe 🌎 A time for realignment and recalibration for all of humankind.” However, these few positive spirits did little to calm the tide of criticism.

Direct attacks against the King himself began appearing. One user labelled him a “traitor and bastard,” whilst another threatened, “Just wait long enough and they will take that crown off ur head.” Such venom exposes the emotion that is charged around the Crown and perceived alliances.

Each and every time this reminder goes out that no injection of goodwill by The Royal Family can ever be neutral; each gesture is analyzed on how it becomes a point of contention within contemporary political battles. The intended audience of the Rosh Hashanah greeting, Jewish communities in Britain and beyond, saw their holiday message hijacked into a debate they did not start. The massive response is a testament to the extremely hazardous nature of the monarchy, an exercise in inclusive representation destined to collide against the polarized realities of contemporary geopolitics and domestic strife. The royal social media account, most probably, should have expected a meek tread of auspicious acknowledgment of a sacred observance; what it did get was instead very loud, messy, and revealing of a deeply divided public sphere.