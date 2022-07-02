The royal couple is preparing to give a new interview to the TV presenter Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey 's mansion is a five-minute drive from the home of the Dukes of Sussex in Montecito. Harry was driving, and Meghan was in the back seat.

Also in the car was allegedly a family friend, actress Janina Gavankar.

Why Megan and Harry went to Oprah is not known for certain. Daily Mail journalists suggested that the couple is preparing to give a new interview to the TV presenter.

A year and a half ago, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Dukes of Sussex spoke about the manifestations of racism in the royal family.

After the scandal, the dukes were accused of lying; later, Oprah Winfrey deleted the recording from the interview from her channel.

But the meeting could mean more support for the 68-year-old Winfrey and the royal family.

Earlier, It was reported that Elizabeth II took part in the ancient Key Ceremony in Scotland.

The Queen of Great Britain, for the first time since the celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, appeared at an official event. She was accompanied by her youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie. Writes about it Daily Mail.

Elizabeth II became a participant in the ancient Ceremony of handing over the keys, which was held at Holyrood Palace in Scotland.

This is the official residence of the British monarchs and is located in Edinburgh.

In a historic ceremony, the Queen was presented with the keys to the city and welcomed into the "ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland."

The guard of honor was provided by the Scots Guards and a regiment of the foot made up of the Highlanders of Argyll and Sutherland.

Advertisement

This week, Her Majesty plans to hold several meetings and, in particular, spend time with the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. At events, Elizabeth II will be accompanied by Prince Charles.