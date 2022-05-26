The return of the prodigal king: Juan Carlos I visited his native Spain for the first time in two years after his exile

This Monday will be one of the most scandalous in the history of modern Spain because it became known that the exiled ex-king Juan Carlos I had returned to Madrid. Someone admired the bold act of the former monarch, but many did not support the actions of the king. At home, Juan spent only four days, and tonight Carlos and I will return to Abu Dhabi.

Recall that in 2014, Huang abdicated and moved to the United Arab Emirates. The visit of Carlos I is most likely connected with the news that two months ago, the Spanish prosecutor's office announced the termination of the investigation into the financial transactions and machinations of the former king. The court cited insufficient evidence, and the immunity that he secured for himself while on the royal throne also affected the outcome.

Juan arrived in Spain on a private flight and landed at the Vigo airfield on the northwest coast of Galicia. The first footage of the ex-king, who arrived in Spain, appeared on May 19, when he took part in sailing regattas. Carlos, I showed up at the airport wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt, and beige trousers. The king was greeted by his daughter, Princess Helena, who hugged her father tightly after she curtsied. By the way, the owner of the boat club, Juan - Pedro Campos, said that the former king" is very excited about his return ."

However, not everyone was happy with the arrival of the ex-monarch: for example, Spanish Minister of Economy Nadia Calvino condemned the visit of Carlos I. "The information that has become known is very disturbing to the monarchy and power. I believe that he will have to give an explanation," Nadya is sure.