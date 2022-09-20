The Relationship Between Paul Wesley And Ines De Ramon Has Ended

According to People, "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley and his wife of three years, Ines de Ramon, have divorced and are no longer living together after having been married for three years.

According to a representative for the couple who spoke to the outlet, the decision to split up was made amicably and took place five months ago. They ask that you respect their privacy at this time.

When Wesley and the jewelry trader were spotted holding hands during a passionate date night in 2018, the rumors that they were dating began to circulate. A month and a half later, while they were in Montauk, New York, for a wedding, they "officially" announced their love on Instagram.

In 2019, the Fallen actor, who is 40 years old, and de Ramon, who is 29 years old, sealed the knot in a low-key wedding attended by family and close friends. The public was not made aware of their wedding until many months after the event when both of them were seen wearing wedding bands.

When Wesley's co-star on The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev, was a guest on Candice King and Kayla Ewell's podcast, Directionally Challenged, she referred to de Ramon as the actor's wife. This further revealed that the two are in a committed relationship.

When De Ramon, who has since made her social media accounts private, shared photographs from the ex-anniversary couple's celebration on Instagram, she gave fans a glimpse into the magical day the former couple had been celebrating together.

Wesley pulled de Ramon in for a kiss on the beach as she looked stunning in her white feathery wedding dress as he captured the moment with his camera.

When Wesley was observed hanging out with model Natalie Kuckenburg in New York without his ring, rumors began to circulate that the couple had broken up. The rumors began to circulate one month ago.