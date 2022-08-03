The Reason Why Brad Pitt Wore A Skirt To A Movie Premiere Of Bullet Train Is Explained

In a pretty spectacular appearance at the Bullet Train premiere a few days ago in Berlin, Brad Pitt wore a skirt, leaving admirers to question why he chose that particular decision.

The variations varied, starting with the idea that wearing trousers in the summer would be too hot and concluding with the idea that the actor had finally made up his mind to flash those gorgeous legs.

Pitt did not, however, give his decision to wear a skirt any thought. When asked what gave him the idea for such an amazing image, the actor found it difficult to respond.

I'm not sure! He is quoted by Variety as stating, "Since we're all going to die, let's screw everything up.

The actor has not yet made the decision to replicate his controversial picture. He donned a green Haans Nicholas Mott suit, a turquoise t-shirt, and yellow Adidas sneakers to the most recent Los Angeles premiere.

Although it was more recognizable, Pitt's bow ended out to be so dazzling that it drew just as much attention.

Pitt plays a hitman in the action film "Bullet Train," which also stars Bad Bunny, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry. Pitt must battle his way through a train full of deadly killers.

When everyone in the group realizes that their duties all overlap, everything quickly gets out of hand. David Leitch, the director of "Deadpool 2" and "Atomic Blonde," is in charge of the action movie.

Pitt explained that he was delighted to delegate some hazardous moments to a skilled stuntman during shooting, despite the fact that "Bullet Train" features practically constant violence.

Advertisement

"I make an effort to leave. I adore stuntmen," Pitt remarked. "I've never done action comedy before, but this one was. We had always been huge Jackie Chan fans, David and I. We had been discussing him for years. Kind of like our Buster Keaton, he. He is incredibly gifted and underappreciated.