The Real Reason George Clooney And Julia Roberts Never Dated

When questioned regarding their initial thoughts of one another, George Clooney responded that Julia Roberts made him laugh, and Julia Roberts described him as compassionate. The actors were then questioned regarding the trait of their co-star that they loved the most. George Clooney complimented his co-generous star's while Julia Roberts commended his fortitude as the quality she appreciates the most in him.

After that, Hoover posed a question that many people who are fans of the two have been thinking about for years: Did you ever have a no-dating policy back in the day... Many years ago, when you were single and had no plans ever to get involved with someone?

Clooney added additional detail regarding the reasons why they did not take things to another level.

As stated by the actor, Julia was always involved in a relationship, or else it was either me, or I was in a relationship. And from that moment on, our relationship moved quickly into that of fast friends. So, therefore, it was absolutely nothing, but we have had nothing but joy as a result of it. So consequently, I don't believe that ever actually was a thing that people did.

The question was then asked Roberts, "Not To date each other?" I just don't think it was necessary for us to point it up!

Both Clooney and Roberts have appeared alongside one another in a number of films. Ocean's Eleven (2001), Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), Ocean's Twelve (2004), and Money Monster (2016) are only a few of the movies in which they have appeared.

In their most recent film together, they play a divorced couple who come to an agreement in order to prevent their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from marrying a person she has only recently met.