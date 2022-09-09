The Real Deal On Heidi And Charli D'Amelio's 'DWTS' Competition

A mother and daughter are competing to win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy and the status of champion for the very first ever time in the history of the competition program as social media tycoon Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi move toward the ballroom floor. Naturally, this isn't simply any mother-daughter date; they are now rivals.

Charli said to PEOPLE during a press conference for the forthcoming season: "I don't think I've really truly fought against my mom in anything." We don't compete against one another as a family, but we do compete in various areas, including, for me, dance. So, I believe that while we are both thrilled and excited for one another, this season will also see a little bit of competition.

Although there is already some rivalry between the cast members of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show, the D'Amelio family is equally invested in the success of their clan as they are in their well-liked reality series.

Heidi even admitted during the press conference that she would like to see Charli win but that she wouldn't go down without a dance battle with the mother of social networking stars Charli and Dixie.

Heidi, 50, tells PEOPLE, "I believe we're both going into it, going to try our best." We're not going to be timid. We will exert every effort to develop as individuals, learn all the dances, and perform. That is why I would do it either way, and I believe she would too.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, actor Wayne Brady, actress Selma Blair, model Joseph Baena, and Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino are all among the notable performers for the new season of DWTS, which premieres on Disney+ on September 19. Heidi and Charli, both 18, were the first two icons to be revealed for the season.

While her daughter will be dancing with defending champion Mark Ballas, Heidi has partnered with Artem Chigvintsev. Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all be back on Judges when the program transitions to Disney+.