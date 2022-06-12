The Queen's grandson Peter Phillips for the first time since the divorce, was published with a new girlfriend

It seems that Peter Phillips has finally come to his senses after a divorce from his ex-wife Autumn and is ready to fall in love again.

Most recently, the Queen's grandson appeared at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration, and not alone, but in the company of his new girlfriend, whom, according to sources, he has already introduced to Her Majesty.

Lindsey Wallace became Peter's lover - the couple, along with Mike and Zara Tindall, attended the races that took place in Epsom. It is known that Lindsey is the daughter of an oil tycoon and is an excellent match for a representative of the royal family.

By the way, the lovers also attended the theatrical performance together last Sunday - the couple sat behind Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and Princess Anne.

Peter and Autumn announced their divorce in February 2020. "While this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters, Savannah and Isla, first.

Both Peter and Autumn are delighted to have resolved all their issues amicably," Buckingham Palace officials said.

By the way, Ayla and Savannah also attended the celebration in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, along with their father and his new passion.

It is reported that Peter met Lindsey through the monarch's granddaughter, Zara Tindall. Years ago, the girls went to the same school in Gordonstoune. And in March 2021, the news broke that Peter had visited Lindsey's home in Scotland.

It is worth noting that the Platinum Jubilee celebrations were not the first joint events for them: the couple attended the royal christening of Lucas Tyndall and August Brooksbank, the children of Zara and Princess Eugenie.

It is known that Peter introduced Lindsey to his grandmother, the Queen, after the shooting at Windsor Castle earlier this year.