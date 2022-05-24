The Prince of Wales prince Charles , and his wife, lady Camilla star in EastEnders. The Prince of Wales Charles and his wife Camilla have joined the cast of the EastEnders television series. In March, they starred in a street party scene celebrating the 70th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. Deadline reports.

The episode will air on UK TV on 2 June. Actress Kelly Bright, who played the owner of the pub, Linda Carter, spoke to reporters about her impressions of working with members of the royal family: "I was like, 'Wow, they've never done anything like this before.' They didn't really know what to expect from film - I mean, it could be nerve-wracking for them and totally out of character. So I hope they enjoyed it as much as we did."

According to executive producer Chris Clenshaw, Charles and Camilla's appearance in "one of the most special episodes of EastEnders" was a great honor for him. EastEnders star June Brown died at the age of 95. Actress June Brown, best known for playing Dot Cotton on EastEnders, died at the age of 95. It is reported by The Guardian with reference to the relatives of the movie star.

Brown was born in 1927 to a large family. She served in the Women's Royal Naval Service during World War II and later became an actress at London's Old Vic Theater School. Brown has appeared in films such as Mr. Bean and Doctor Who.

The character Don Cotton, whom the actress introduced in EastEnders, has become one of the symbols of British pop culture. The series has an entire episode dedicated to Cotton's life. Brown starred in 2,884 episodes of EastEnders.