The Plastic Surgeon Called The Operation That Kim Kardashian Could Do

Plastic surgeon Tunc Tiryaki said that Kim Kardashian was lying when she told Allure magazine that she never injected fillers to change her appearance.

In an interview with The Sun, the expert named several procedures that a TV star could undergo.

Kim Kardashian reveals in an interview that she owes her perfect body to a sauna, daily workouts, and a complete rejection of sugar, but Dr. Tunc Tiryaki, a consultant plastic surgeon at the Cadogan Clinic in London, suspects that the star, in particular, underwent several volume reduction surgeries.

"Kim's belly to waist ratio has changed dramatically since 2010. She probably did liposuction of the waist and lateral surfaces of the thighs and also injected fat into the buttocks," he suggested.

Dr. Tiryaki also believes that Kim has worked on her nose and jaw: "I think she got a rhinoplasty because her nose has completely changed since the beginning of her career.

It seems that she also removed fat from her jaw and cheekbones because the structure of her face has changed a lot."

In an interview, Kardashian stated that she never injected fillers into her lips and cheekbones, but Dr. Tiryaki suspects that this is not entirely true. "Perhaps these are just very good fillers that are impossible to notice," the doctor suggested.

