The Patrick Swayze Classic 'Road House' Will Have Jake Gyllenhaal As The Lead

We are anticipating the revival of another cult action film starring the late "Ghosts" star! A remake of the 1989 action film with the same name, Road House, will star Jake Gyllenhaal .

Patrick Swayze portrayed a former UFC fighter who accepted a position as a bouncer at the grungy roadside bar Double Help in the original movie. He starts to learn about the evils of corruption there as he works, starting with a local businessman.

The cast also features Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior from Suicide Squad, Lucas Gage from Euphoria, and others in addition to Gyllenhaal. The movie is being directed by Doug Liman, while Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry co-wrote the script.

The action film will start shooting in the Dominican Republic at the end of this month. While the exact release date has not yet been revealed, it is known that Amazon Video will host the action movie.

Doug Liman, who is most known for helming movies like Edge of Tomorrow, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and The Bourne Identity, is slated to helm this Road House remake.

Charles Mondry and Anthony Bagarozzi are the authors of the script. The Nice Guy, which received high praise from critics, was written by Bagarozzi, who is also teaming up with another writer to develop the script for the upcoming Shane Black and Robert Downey Jr. movie Play Dirty.

The head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, commented on the movie's arrival on Prime Video as follows: We hit a home run with Road House.

It is not only a homage to the original's admirers, but it is also a big, entertaining movie with a wide audience. We are very excited to work with Joel, Doug, and this fantastic cast, which is led by Jake Gyllenhaal, as they remake the iconic MGM movie as an action-packed adventure for our international audience.