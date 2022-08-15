The Original Station Wagon From The 1978 Film 'Halloween' Is Back With Director John Carpenter

John Carpenter's weekend reunion with the original LTD station wagon from his 1978 horror movie Halloween was somewhat of a frightening reunion.

The restored car, which was reportedly on exhibit at Pennsylvania's Steel City Con at the Monroeville Convention Center, was the subject of several Posts on Instagram by the 74-year-old writer-director.

"I appreciate @joey wheels for reuniting me with the original station wagon from my 1978 film Halloween. A special thank you to all the attendees who were also fans! The shape, steelcitycon2022, and Halloween "Carpenter annotated his gallery of pictures.

Fans are aware that when the murderous Michael Myers, nicknamed The Shape, flees from Smith's Grove Sanitarium and begins his murdering rampage in the fictional Illinois town of Haddonfield, he takes a station wagon.

The LTD, per the Screen Rant, was utilized for two weeks of Halloween filming before being given to a rental company. After being subsequently sold at auction, it spent several years abandoned in a barn. The present owner, Joe Caldwell, who was likely praised by the Carpenter, purchased it after being sold. He had it refurbished and now exhibits it at conferences.

Upon its release, the independent horror movie would go on to be regarded as one of the best horror films in the genre's history and serve as the catalyst for a billion-dollar series that is still going strong today.

The much-awaited Halloween Ends, starring Jamie Lee Curtis from the long-running franchise, is scheduled to hit theatres on October 14.

Even though endings are "a bitch," Curtis told PEOPLE in July that playing Laurie Strode for a final time was "really rewarding."

The third and last film in the third installment of John Carpenter's 1978 horror blockbuster, Halloween Ends, will be released soon. The new film comes after Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills (2021).