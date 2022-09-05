The 'One Direction' Harry Styles Exuded Sophistication As He Arrived At The Airport

Despite the ongoing controversy that has been in the news for weeks, the filmmaker was seen beaming as she landed in Italy for the forthcoming Venice Film Festival launch of her new film, "Don't Worry Darling."

Although it seems they came individually, her boyfriend Harry Styles , who co-stars in the psychological thriller with Florence Pugh, was also seen on Sunday.

Wilde, 38, looked stunning in a similar cream blazer and cream pants, which she styled with a pair of black cowboy boots. Her highlights hair was done in loose waves, and she finished the appearance with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Styles, 28, looked stylish in a purple Gucci blazer, a green vest over a sweater, and light-wash blue jeans.

The former One Direction hunk is accessorized with three animal print bags, large brown sunglasses, and white sneakers.

The leading woman of the movie, 26-year-old Florence Pugh, came on a private plane before Monday's red carpet. She is apparently going to skip the news conference.

She won't be participating in any conversations with Wilde, Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, or Nick Kroll, festival representatives told Variety, but she will attend the premiere with them all.

The incident occurred a week after a video surfaced showing Wilde asking Shia LaBeouf, who she had originally named in Styles' role, to return to the film while calling Pugh "Miss Flo."

She stated in the released video, alluding to a dispute between the troubled actor and the movie's leading lady, "I believe this might be a little bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I'd like to see if you're willing to provide this a go with me, with us."

What do you think if she truly sticks to it at this time and if you two can get to an understanding? I respect both of your and her points of view, but if you two can accomplish it, what do you feel?