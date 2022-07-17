The On And Off Romance Of Nikki Glaser And Chris Convy

Nikki Gaser recently moved back to her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, and her series on E! Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? follows her adventures back home.

In the series, the comedian is seen spending time with her parents and her best friend but most importantly she is seen struggling with her on-again-off-again relationship with one Chris Convy. Nikki has revealed on the show that she and Chris have had the on and off thing going for almost 8 years now.

The couple or not-couple first met back in 2013 when Nikki was the host of the MTV late-night talk series, Nikki & Sara Live, which Chris produced. The couple quickly formed a romantic connection while working on the show together. Chris even went on to produce Nikki's next venture, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser in 2016 which was canceled after just one season of being on air and it was revealed that shortly after the cancelation of the show, the couple parted ways as well.

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? revealed that Chris had also moved back to St. Louis which was his hometown as well and the two had something going on between them that they didn't quite understand. They agreed that whatever was between them was not exclusive and the two kept using their dating apps while still working on the thing between them as well.

Nikki revealed that when the two were together the last time, Nikki had turned herself into something she was not but rather something she thought Chris would love which resulted in the loss of trust and that trust needed to be rebuilt before the two could be an exclusive thing again.

The series on E! found out much about the ups and downs of their relationship, but near the end of it, it showed that the two were in a better place.

Nikki revealed that if she didn't get more commitment from Chris soon she would leave St. Louis again.

“I want so badly to be able to say, 'Let's just f--king do it and get married. We've been doing this off and on for eight years. Like, what are we doing?'" said Nikki.

Nikki further added, "If he can't do that, I’m not gonna stay in St. Louis. I don't want to have to see his charming, gorgeous face pop up on my Bumble as a 'top pick' for me. Like, you're right, Bumble, he was. But he didn't want what I wanted!"

While Chris did not agree to the BIG commitment, he made it clear that he did not want to let Nikki go, and in a comedic moment on the show, Chris got on one knee and asked Nikki to be his emergency contact, which in the middle of world-wide Pandemic, seems like a pretty big deal.

“Hey, you gotta start somewhere! It might not look like it, but this moment is huge for us," said Nikki regarding the moment.

The relationship between the two might not have a ring holding it together yet but it seems that it is going in a stronger direction now than it has ever gone.