The 28-year-old actor/singer is riding high on the success of his latest film, which also features his hit single.

His film Don't Worry, Darling! Opened this weekend at the top of the North American box office, and his catchy pop single "As It Was" has been at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for 15 consecutive weeks.

As It Was, which debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in April and has yet to be dethroned, is presently the longest-reigning solo chart-topper in the history of the chart. Have No Fear Meanwhile; Variety reports that Darling made $19.2 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office and $10.8 million worldwide.

Olivia Wilde directs a psychological thriller starring Harry Styles as Jack Chambers, a rising employee at the secretive Victory Project who, thanks to his wife Alice, gets to live in the idyllic 1950s town of Victory (played by Florence Pugh). Alice, however, becomes preoccupied with the unseen workings of her husband as she sees the first signs of trouble in their once-perfect town.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Styles' on-set girlfriend Wilde gushed over his acting chops, citing a specific sequence in which he "took it to another level."

She explained that he became so immersed in the play that he began screaming the lines to the audience in a primal yell that was far more dramatic than anything we had anticipated from the scene.

She said the camera operator followed [Harry] as he walked the stage like some type of wild beast. We stared at the screen in disbelief. Even Harry was taken aback by that, I imagine. When you're able to step entirely out of your body and into the role, that's when acting is at its finest.