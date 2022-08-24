The Next HBO Series, Which Debuts In 2023, Will Feature Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey Navigating A Post-Apocalyptic America

Before Sunday's House of the Dragon premiere, HBO unveiled a quick glimpse at the upcoming drama series The Last of Us. A preview of Succession, The White Lotus, and The Weeknd's The Idol's forthcoming seasons was also included in the clip.

The Last of Us, a film based on the well-known PlayStation games of the same name, follows Joel and Ellie as they undertake a perilous quest in a gloomy setting. Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie), former Game of Thrones cast members, play the key roles.

The pair is seen stumbling through a freezing tundra in the HBO trailer, covering their hands in gauze, and evading danger. Ellie, 14, says to Joel, "Everyone I have taken care of has either passed away or left me."

The planned series also stars Murray Bartlett, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Jeffrey Pierce, and Anna Torv. Furthermore, Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and The Mighty Mint are co-producers of The Last of Us. Naughty Dog, the creator of the original game, is also a co-producer.

Viewers will observe as Joel is tasked with attempting to smuggle young Ellie to security in a post-apocalyptic world if HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us stays true to the nature of the adored video games. Although it starts as a commercial deal, Joel and Ellie become closer as they face the uncertain future of the United States after the war — and gain insight from one another's viewpoints.

2013 saw the PS3 release of the first The Last of Us game. In 2020, the PS5 version of the first game's sequel, The Last of Us Part II, was released. The first highly acclaimed game in The Last of Us series will be completely rebuilt and launched on PS5 in September.