The New Spinoff Show ‘ The Penguin’ Might Not Have A Lot Of Involvement From Matt Reeves

Matt Reeves is known to direct movies to perfection. His movie ‘Batman’ has gotten a lot of appreciation from multiple fans. The movie itself is a masterpiece and probably one of his best works.

‘The Batman’ stars Robert Pattinson who is best known for his role in ‘Twilight’. The whole movie was unique and special to fans because of its dark themes. The whole movie was a massive success for everyone because of the way that the actors gave their all to it. The backstory of Batman’s life was told in the movie but it was such an interesting take on it.

Even though people like to consider Robert Pattinson as the star of the show, Colin Farrell was not far off from absolutely killing his role as the ‘Penguin’. Because of his amazing acting, he’s now getting a spinoff show named ‘ The Penguin ’, and fans are incredibly excited to see what happens.

It is rumored that the show was happening even before ‘The Batman’ had been released which makes fans wonder what the story behind it is. All we know is that the show is meant to represent ‘The Penguin’ rise to power as the ultimate evil in Gotham.

The show is a great idea but fans are more interested to know whether Matt Keeves is going to be heavily involved in the show. Much to the dismay of the fans, Reeves won’t be as involved in the making of the show as they had originally hoped.

He is however involved creatively. Not only that but he’s also focusing on the writing and making sure that the show is perfect for viewers to see. Since he’s involved in the basic stages of a show, fans can easily assume that the show hasn’t exactly been made yet and it’s just in the beginning stages.

Advertisement

Matt Reeves is also working on ‘The Batman 2’ so it’s pretty understandable that he’s not able to partake in the show as much as people might want him to.