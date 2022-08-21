The Most Notable New Cast Member For 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Is Elijah Wood

The acclaimed Showtime series will feature the 41-year-old Lord of the Rings actor in a season-long storyline as a guest star, the network announced on Friday.

According to a network announcement, Wood will play Walter, a citizen detective "who will push Misty in ways she won't see coming."

Misty is portrayed in the present by Christina Ricci, an actress nominated for an Emmy. She is one of four women who remain inexorably uncomfortable and bound years after a 1996 plane disaster that left their high school soccer team stuck in the harsh Canadian wilderness for 19 months. Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress play the other three women.

1996 also saw the teen incarnations of The Yellowjackets, played by Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, and Liv Hewson.

The adult Yellowjackets are plagued by their memories and are being stalked by an unknown stalker who is extorting money, knowing what happened in the woods as the episode cuts back and forth between both eras.

At the conclusion of season 1, Misty, Ricci's obedient saboteur, was following a very unethical and possibly pathological course. The 42-year-old former member of the Addams Family visited Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in April and discussed fan ideas regarding the intentions of her cunning character. Fallon responded to the idea that Misty is a modern-day serial killer.

"She nonchalantly murders someone and has a safe house set up for abducted people. The bunker was prepared to launch, "Ricci acknowledged the potential and remarked.

She clarifies that all of her ideas are her own because she hasn't been told anything about what would happen by saying, "I would say that she has probably done it before, but I don't know."

Six feet As the adult version of Vanessa "Van" Palmer, who is portrayed by Hewson Hewson, has also been promoted to series regular for the sophomore season, Under alum Lauren Ambrose will be a series regular.