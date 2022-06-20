The most beautiful golfer in the world, Paige Spiranac, posed for the cover of Maxim

29-year-old American golfer Paige Spiranac appeared on the cover of Maxim magazine. The corresponding pictures appeared in the official accounts of the publication on social networks.

The main character of the latest issue of Maxim was 29-year-old American Paige Spiranac, who was nicknamed "the most beautiful golfer in the world."

The athlete posed for the cover of the magazine, lying in bed in a man's shirt unbuttoned to all buttons. In other photos, she poses in a red one-piece swimsuit and jackets worn over her naked body.

As a child, Paige Spiranak was engaged in rhythmic gymnastics and was even invited to the US national team, but a kneecap injury put an end to professional sports.

After recovering, the girl became interested in golf, played among juniors, and led the women's golf team in college. In 2016, she created her own YouTube channel, where she began posting video golf lessons.

Today, she has over 3.5 million followers on social media. In a previous post, Princess Charlene of Monaco appeared in public in a green dress that bared one shoulder.

Last Friday, June 17, the 61st TV Festival took place in Monte Carlo. The event was attended by the princely couple of Monaco.

For the release, Princess Charlene chose a Lanvin emerald one-shoulder dress with flounces at the hem worth £2,670.

The image of the royal person was complemented by golden stiletto sandals and jewelry, long dangling earrings, and bracelets.

Prince Albert II, in turn, was dressed in a dark blue suit and a white shirt with a scarlet tie.

"Today, Charlene is with us again, and this is the most beautiful thing that could happen," said Prince Albert II in a recent interview. "We were able to stay as one, despite the distance."