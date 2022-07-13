The Model Hailey Bieber Went To The Idaho Coast With Her Husband, Justin Bieber

The beach season is in complete swing, so we persist in being motivated by the images of stars for the summer holidays and take note of their ideas.

Hailey Bieber, by the way, is a real beach lover, so she wastes time in vain and tries to make time for spending time on the sunny coast. And the images, apparently, she also chooses carefully.

And by the way, we have already told you where to buy swimwear, like Hailey's, if you are still looking for the perfect option.

And the day before, she again demonstrated a stylish beach look, which is definitely worth adopting. The model went to the Idaho coast with her husband, Justin. Beloved enjoyed a joint holiday, sunbathing and swimming.

Hailey wore a mono look in trendy blue. She teamed a small bikini with Motel Rocks wide cargo pants, and after the beach, the model threw on a basic top and an oversized white shirt.

In this way, you will definitely feel stylish and confident on vacation. Just don't forget the hat! Haley, for example, chose a bright Panama Memorial Day; by the way, it was the model of this color that was already sold out.

In a previous post, Kendall Jenner shares an interesting idea for a beach look. And if you are just packing your suitcase on vacation or a bag to the local coast, then you should definitely look at this version of the image.

We know that not everyone is ready to walk along the beach in just a bikini. In addition, no one would like that after a long-awaited vacation, there will be more unpleasant impressions in the form of skin burned in the sun.

Therefore, you should definitely take care not only in choosing a swimsuit but also beachwear that can save you during a period of intense heat.