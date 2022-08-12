The Model Emily Ratajkowski Was Seen Strolling Around SOHO

Recently divorced Emily Ratajkowski appeared dejected as she was seen alone today strolling through New York City.

The brunette beauty flaunted another carefree and laid-back summer appearance while strolling through SOHO's busy streets. Her taut midriff was on full display.

Ratajkowski, a majestic beauty with a flawless figure, maintained her composure as she walked around the area and occasionally stopped to run errands.

Although the unexpected news that Ratajkowski's marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard had ended after four years of marriage and the model allegedly had filed for divorce, Ratajkowski has retained a calm sense of professional summer dressing as she has been spotted out frequently.

The Blurred Lines music video muse and former cast member of iCarly has made a name for herself in recent years as a runway and off-the-runway fashion star.

Ratajkowski completed her polished appearance by wearing a black leather purse and brown leather penny shoes that the model appeared to have mistakenly transformed into slides.

The model once removed her black acrylic sunglasses to reveal her freshly painted, makeup-free face in its whole. The model shone in the New York City streets without any makeup. Long chestnut-colored hair that was separated down the middle of her head fell below Ratajkowski's elbows in a casual, wavy way.

Ratajkowski, 31, remained quiet while bystanders took pictures and maintained a close check on the celebrity.

In a previous post, The model and actress allegedly parted ways with her spouse, 41-year-old independent film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, last month and was preparing for separation. She also doesn't seem to be in the mood to forget.

According to a source close to Ratajkowski, "Sebastian is pleading with her to give him another try." Page Six this week. She conducted her own research and found even more s-t he did behind her back, so that won't work.