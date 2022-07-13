The Mars Volta presented the clip 'Graveyard Love'

This is the group's second single released after a decade of silence.

The Mars Volta released the song "Graveyard Love" and showed a black and white video for it. It looks like the group has seriously decided to return after a ten-year hiatus.

On June 21, The Mars Volta unexpectedly released the track "Blacklight Shine," now they have presented their second new composition. The Mars Volta frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala spoke about the lyrics to "Graveyard Love":

"They will seek to destroy you and burn your lands. Because if they can't have you, then no one can."

In the clip "Graveyard Love" and the caption to it, explanations are given - the group supports the state of Puerto Rico, which is still dependent on the United States.

It is the birthplace of Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, guitarist of The Mars Volta. The video shows the sights of the country and the life of ordinary people - it has both beautiful shots and creepy ones.

In an interview, Rodriguez-Lopez said that in Puerto Rico, life literally revolves around music. According to him, people can constantly play music and interrupt only for sleep and meals. It certainly had an effect on him.

According to rumors, The Mars Volta is preparing a new album. There is information on the Genius portal that the record will be released in 2022 and will be called "The Mars Volta," while "Graveyard Love" and "Blacklight Shine" will be included in the tracklist.

At one time, similar data was posted on the group's Wikipedia page. However, the musicians have not yet announced anything officially.

In September, The Mars Volta will embark on a US tour with 18 shows already planned. Whether they are going to perform in other countries remains unknown.

The Mars Volta's latest album, Noctourniquet, was released in 2012. In January 2013, Bixler-Zavala left the project and, in 2018, announced the band's imminent return.

In 2019, he revealed that he was working on new material with Rodriguez-Lopez.