The Marriage Of Lee Pace And Matthew Foley Is Revealed

The actor from Bodies, Bodies, Bodies confirmed his marriage to Matthew Foley in an appearance with GQ Hype. Pace, 43, claimed to the publication that a mutual acquaintance set him up with the Thom Browne executive many years ago.

“You know a number of people; who do you have for me? I asked my friend Nick. Fortunately, it has turned out well, “Pace stated.

He went on, “I once heard someone compare being married to an extended sleepover with your weirdest buddy. According to our experience, this is totally accurate. Hold on tight if you’ve discovered someone you can be odd around.”

Additionally, the Pushing Daisies actor disclosed that he and Foley are thinking about growing their family: “I’d adore having children. Nothing is better, in my opinion than watching young children play.”

Pace talked openly about his sexuality in a February 2018 interview with W magazine, admitting that he had dated both men and women. He wrote at the time, after garnering attention, “In a previous telephone conversation, I received unexpected questions and had a brief moment of difficulty coming up with the proper responses. I value my privacy, and I keep it protected. I remain professional when speaking with the media, focusing on my business.”

As a part of the queer community, he continued, “I know how important it is to live openly, to be recognized, and to happily own who I am. Pace tagged his future husband in a series of pictures he shared on Instagram from a camping trip they took last August. In a post from November 2019 that had the title “moments before the cat attack,” Pace could be seen on Foley’s Instagram page.

Lee Pace is a somewhat secretive guy when it comes to his personal life, and he has only recently verified reports that have been around for the past nine months that he is wedded.