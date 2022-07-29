The Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To Be Freed

After multiple preseason games, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future at Manchester United is still up in the air. Ronaldo discussed his future at the club with head coach Erik ten Hag on Tuesday.

The Portuguese striker’s agent, Jorge Mendes, joined them and stated that his client “wants to be removed” from the team in order to participate in the Champions League.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo missed United’s preseason trip to Thailand and Australia due to alleged family obligations, which the club has accepted as an excuse.

Despite both clubs declining the chance to sign the striker, Mendes has consistently pushed for a deal for Ronaldo, engaging with Bayern and Atlético Madrid.

Ronaldo would prefer to join a club in Europe, and he would only consider joining one in the Middle East in an emergency. While the club maintains that the striker is not for sale, there haven’t yet been any significant offers for him from any European team.

Last season, Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford following a stint with Juventus of Italy. Cristiano scored 24 goals in 38 games across all competitions during his 21/22 season.

Ronaldo, who values his net worth at more than one billion dollars, is deservedly regarded as one of the most successful and affluent football players. Additionally, he is the first person in the world to have 400 million followers on his Instagram page.

Newest hires Christian Eriksen, who scored against National League team Wrexham and played with Lisandro Martinez. The game was won by United 4-1.

On Tuesday morning, Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes had returned to the United training facility in their £168,000 Bentley.

He attended a debriefing of the preseason trip that he was not a part of because he had been excused on account of compassionate reasons with manager Erik ten Hag, Martinez, and Eriksen.