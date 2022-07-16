The Late Actor Willie Garson's Three-Bedroom, Three-Bath Home In California Is On The Market For $1.7 Million

The mansion was built in 1920 in Spanish and is located on a plot of 925 sq. m with a swimming pool and spa.

The garage has been converted into a residential building with windows overlooking the backyard. The plot is planted with sycamore, oak, fruit trees, and flowers.

The living room has a beamed vaulted ceiling, a panoramic window, built-in bookshelves, and a wood-burning fireplace.

You can get into the kitchen from the pink dining room, equipped with necessary appliances, cabinets, and a spacious pantry.

The main bedroom has an attached bathroom with a shower, and there is also an additional room that is suitable for an office or a nursery.

Willy Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker 's character, died last September at the age of 57 from pancreatic cancer.

In a previous post, Universal has released the trailer for 'Ticket to Heaven' starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Clooney and Roberts play ex-spouses who describe their relationship as "the worst years of their lives."

A divorced couple travels to Bali in hopes of preventing their daughter (Caitlin Denver) from making the same mistake they made 25 years ago, marrying the first man they meet and giving a damn about their careers. The film is slated for release on October 21st.

Disney has released the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2. In it, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Katie Najimy returned to their roles as the Sanderson sorceress sisters.

Advertisement

Ann Fletcher directed the project. In the second film, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to present-day Salem, after which they will have to figure out how to stop the sorceresses from wreaking havoc in the world.