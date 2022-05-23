The Kardashian-Jenner sisters gathered at the pre-wedding party in Portofino. Members of the famous clan threw a party in Portofino on the eve of the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. It is reported by the Mirror.

The Kardashian - Jenner sisters have arrived in the small Italian town of Portofino, where one of them, Kourtney, is preparing to celebrate her wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The celebration will take place in the picturesque Castello Brown, located high above the harbor. The couple, according to rumors, "signed" in Las Vegas on the night of April 4, immediately after the Grammys, and officially legalized the relationship last weekend.

And if Courtney's relatives were absent at previous ceremonies, then on the upcoming holiday, apparently, they will appear in full force, as at a pre-wedding party at Ristorante Puny.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appeared along with daughters from previous marriages - Penelope Disick and Alabama Barker. Kim Kardashian brought them with Kanye West's heiress North.

Kylie Jenner went out without Travis Scott and their children, Stormy and Wolfe. Kendall Jenner was accompanied by her basketball player boyfriend, Devin Booker.

Earlier, It was reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and their daughter Stormi appeared at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. The couple is reportedly preparing to get married in Castello Brown, a historic house museum on a hill overlooking the port of Portofino.

Kourtney was spotted enjoying a romantic boat ride with Travis in Portofino on Friday, wearing a T-shirt with her face on it.

Meanwhile, Kris, who recently told people he had "sworn to secrecy" about the marriage, was also seen walking around Portofino on Friday.