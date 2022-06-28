The judge finally approved the jury judgment in the case of Johnny Depp, obliging Amber Heard to pay him millions of dollars

The judge overseeing the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard delivered a final verdict on the case on Friday.

He allowed them to reach a last-minute settlement. But a spokesman for the Aquaman star has already said that the actress plans to appeal the verdict.

Amber has 30 days to file a notice of appeal. The jury returned a verdict on June 1, ruling that the former spouses slandered each other.

However, the decision broadly tipped in Depp's favor. The jury sided with him in all three lawsuits against Heard and awarded him $10 million in damages and another $5 million in punitive damages. Of Amber's three counterclaims, they gave her only one win and awarded the actress $2 million.

Judge Penny Azkarate, who presided over the six-week trial in Fairfax County, did not immediately enter the jury's verdict on the minutes.

Instead, she said that the ex-lovers have until June 24 to agree, which she will make in the case instead of a judgment.

But the jury's decision stands if they can't reach an agreement. Her ruling also states that the amount owed by each party is charged 6% per annum by the laws of the state of Virginia.

But neither Depp nor Heard were present at the courthouse. After the hearing, a representative for the actress issued a statement to reporters.

He referred to Republican members of Congress asking for pardon in connection with their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"As yesterday's congressional hearing said, you don't ask for pardon if you're innocent. And you don't drop your appeal if you know you're right," the spokesman said.

It's important to understand that Depp's attorney Benjamin Chu hinted at the possibility of a settlement on Good Morning America.

He told host George Stephanopoulos that Johnny could refuse monetary compensation in exchange for Heard's promise not to appeal the verdict.

Advertisement

However, in her interview after the trial, Amber stated that she did not retract the testimony accusing Depp of physical abuse.