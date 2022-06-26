The incomparable Anne Hathaway changed three outfits in one day on the set of a new film

Anne Hathaway was spotted on the set of Mothers' Instinct in New Jersey. The 39-year-old actress starred with Jessica Chastain and often gets caught in paparazzi lenses in very elegant stage looks.

The first look paired a midi dress with a plaid flared skirt, the shade of which was in harmony with Hathaway's chestnut bob.

The outfit was complemented by black pumps, a pearl necklace, and massive sunglasses.

Anne's second outfit included a stunning blue Kate Middleton-inspired sheath dress, white gloves, and a black-structured leather bag. The celebrity's hair was styled in light waves, creating the perfect volume.

Her third look also retained the black sunglasses that featured in all shifts along with her hair. Finally, the actress showed a stunning figure in a pale blue pencil dress just below the knees.

Shoes complemented the final look to match the outfit and contrasting coral lipstick. Based on the French novel by Barbara Abel, Maternal Instinct follows two happy housewives whose idyllic lifestyle is shattered after a tragic accident.

Chastain was also seen on the seat with her blonde locks and lime green dress that had fallen below her knees.

He was also wearing a tan trench coat with matching pumps as he was seen lifting the pages of the script through the set.

The film is based on Barbara Abel's 2002 French novel, which follows two well-to-do housewives, Hathaway and Chastain, whose beautiful lifestyle is shattered after a tragic accident that threatens to destroy their friendship. ۔

In a previous post, the premiere of Armageddon Time, a drama by American director James Gray based on his childhood memories, took place in Cannes.

One of the key roles in the tape was played by actress Anne Hathaway, who today answered questions from journalists at a photo call.

Advertisement

For the occasion, the actress and her stylist Elin Walsh chose a provocative mini dress with a patent leather bra and rhinestone embroidered skirt, complemented by Kate Eyeglasses and metallic high heel sandals.