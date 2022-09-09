The Iconic Paddington Bear Gives His Own Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

After a legendary reign of 70 years and an iconic life of 96 years, the amazing Queen Elizabeth II , the longest reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom passed away peacefully on the 8th of September 2022. The occasion marks great sadness and mourning all around the world and people from all industries and really all parts of the world came together to express their sorrow over the tragic turning of events.

One of the most adorable farewells came from the beloved children's character Paddington Bear. Padding Bear previously came to meet the Queen on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee this year in June. The two were seen in a video together as they drank tea and talked about where they hid sandwiches for cases of emergency. The entire skit was hilarious and people were happy to see that at such an advanced age the Queen still had her humor very much intact.

Paddington Bear's official Twitter handle posted a tweet giving a farewell to the Queen. The tweet was short and to the point and it was actually the exact same words that Padding Bear used at the end of the skit from the Platinum Jubilee back in June.

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

The Queen's passing sent waves of sorrow throughout the modern world and many people took to their social media handles to express their grief and sorrow and post tributes to the Queen. Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and many others expressed themselves via any channels that they could.

Queen Elizabeth II is regarded as one of the most successful monarchs in the history of Great Britain as she was the leader who steered the kingdom through a barrage of different and rather difficult times. Queen Elizabeth II is also the leader associated with the greatest progress for Great Britain. She was at the helm as her kingdom traversed the difficult paths into the forefront of the modern world and she led Great Britain to the place it holds in the world today.