Gimme Shelter can officially disclose that film director Ryan Murphy , formerly labeled "the king of TV" and the most powerful figure in television, is the real owner of Richard Gere 's Westchester home. The initial asking price for Gere's Pound Ridge home was $28 million.

At the time of publication, Murphy, who did not respond to calls, paid $24.15 million for the house. The buyer and seller's representatives, Ginnel Real Estate, refused to respond.

Murphy, an Emmy and Tony Award winner, is the creator of "Glee," "Nip/Tuck," "The Politician," and a series on the murder of Gianni Versace. One of his movies is "Eat Pray Love."

There is a balcony that projects out over a small lake with a beachfront and an island to sail to, as well as a library, a sunroom, a breakfast room, a chef's country kitchen, and these details.

The estate also features a secret sports field, swimming, and a pool area in addition to guest homes, barns, and numerous hills for horseriding.

For $1.51 million, Gere paid for the first piece of the ensemble in 1986. The property is surrounded by more than 4,300 acres of preserved wilderness and offers utmost tranquility yet being only 50 miles from New York City.

Another illustration of how this horseriding region in Bedford, New York, works is Murphy's acquisition.

Long the residence of George Soros, Ralph Lauren, Martha Stewart, and Donald Trump, the area is starting to resemble Hollywood East. Gimme recently revealed that Matt Damon, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski had just purchased properties nearby.

Paul Simon and Edie Brickell's Connecticut mansion was purchased by Gere, the classic "American Gigolo" and "Pretty Woman" star, for $10.8 million. Simon and Brickell spent $16.5 million on the property in 2002. Thus, this is a significant decrease.