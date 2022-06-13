The guests at the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Donatella Versace, Drew Barrymore , Madonna , and other guests at the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The celebration was held in the circle of world celebrities.

The long-awaited wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari has finally taken place. The couple chose to celebrate the celebration in the house of a pop star in a rather narrow circle - in the company of 60 guests.

A white tent decorated with flowers and an illuminated carriage became the main attributes of Britney and Sam's wedding. According to sources, Britney walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love wearing a Versace dress.

However, it was not without surprises: a couple of hours before the start of the wedding ceremony, Britney's ex-husband, Jason Alexander, broke into the house and was almost immediately taken out by security.

According to sources close to the couple, among the star guests at the wedding of Britney and Sam were Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, Madonna, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton and her mother, and others.

All of the celebs were spotted Thursday night, arriving at Spears' home in Los Angeles.

Recall that the relationship between Britney Spears and Sam Asgari began in 2016 on the set of the singer's video.

Last year, the couple announced their engagement, but the question of the wedding remained open for a long time due to a custody lawsuit over the singer's father.

