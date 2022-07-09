The Game Has Denied Dating Actress Christa B. Allen After Viral Video On TikTok

The Game is an exceptionally famous rapper that has been rising in the rapping game. His music is loved throughout the world. The rapper has been praised by the music industry as well as many fans who adore his music style and appreciate his art.

In a recent Tiktok video, Christa is seen down in the dumps as she rests with her dog with the caption "What’s up, guys? I absolutely can’t take it anymore,” with the caption, “When you just broke up BUT … you just broke up 😏." The video then cuts to footage of The Game planting a big kiss on her lips. Fans have been intrigued to know if the two are dating or what the situation is. Alongside the playful kiss, Christa also posted a few snaps from The Game's 4th of July party.

However, both people in the video have denied any dating rumors. The Game commented on the video saying "Christa and I have mutual friends. She attended my Fourth of July party, and I hopped on her TikTok . She’s a beautiful woman, but we’re not dating." This has completely shut down the fan's hope for something more as they believed the two would look cute together

On her TikTok video, Christa replied to one commenter saying that she was a single woman doing single woman things. This has also led to fans being disappointed as they contemplated if something different was going on between the rapper and Christa.

However, it is known that The Game is very private about his dating life in recent years. After his split from fiancee Tiffany Cambridge, he has been linked to stars such as India Monroe as well as Erica Mena. However none of these relationshios have come into public eye as being serious relationships.

Fans are kind of disappointed about the lack of their dating. However, fans do respect their decisions and are glad that they've cleared the air.