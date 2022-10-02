The Following Summer, Taylor Swift Will Launch A Massive Stadium Tour

Page Six has learned exclusively from numerous sources that Taylor Swift plans to go on an extensive stadium tour during the summer of 2023.

According to one insider, Taylor has some huge goals already in place for the future. After taking such a lengthy yet productive hiatus, she looks forward to returning to the road.

A second source reveals that bookings have already been made for several performances. Page Six made several requests for a response from Swift's representative, but they were ignored.

The Betty singer, who is 32 years old, was planning to embark on a tour in 2020 in promotion of her seventh studio album, Lover, but she had to postpone the dates once COVID-19 became widespread worldwide.

She wrote, "this is an unusual epidemic that has disrupted everyone's schedules, and no one understands what the touring landscape is likely to look like in the coming years."

Swift completed her most recent tour of the world in 2018 to support the release of her sixth studio album, Reputation. It was one of the most financially successful tours ever, and the Texas stop was videotaped for a concert special that made its debut on Netflix later that same year.

Although the Grammy winner hasn't played in front of her army of fans in years, she kept herself very busy when she was alone in the hospital.

She re-recorded two of her past albums, Fearless and Red, in 2021 after losing possession of her back catalog in a widely publicized dispute with her erstwhile record label in 2019. She launched two new albums in 2020, Folklore and Evermore, and in 2021 she re-recorded two of her past albums, Fearless and Red.

And Swift will be releasing another album on October 21, as she revealed at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards that the album will be titled Midnights and will be released.