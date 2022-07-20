The Fantastic Action Film Bullet Train Paris Premiere Featured Brad Pitt Posing In A Peach-Colored Outfit

Hollywood celebrity and Angelina Jolie's ex-husband traveled to Paris for the Faster than a Bullet premiere, where they joined other cast members on the red carpet as they posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In a wrinkly peach-colored linen suit, fashionable glasses, and white leather shoes, the 58-year-old actor was just unstoppable.

Kotaro Isaki's manga Bullet Train is a freestyle interpretation of the story that takes place aboard a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka, where half a dozen hired assassins are evidently acting for a reason.

Along with Brad Pitt , Hiroyuki Sanada (Takeshi), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Mandarin), Brian Tyree Henry (Lemon), Joey King (Prince), Bad Bunny (Wolf), and Michael Shannon, all-star in the stunning action film Sony Pictures commissioned and directed by David Leitch.

Lady Gaga had originally been scheduled to appear in the movie, but during production Sandra Bullock took her place. Sandra Bullock played Maria, the girl who gives duties to the main character. On July 14th, the movie "Bullet Train" was broadcast worldwide.

In a previous post, Brad Pitt recently revealed a painful revelation in an interview with a well-known magazine. The 58-year-old actor thinks he has prosopagnosia, sometimes known as "facial blindness," which affects his ability to identify people. Brad griped to a reporter, "No one trusts me when I speak about it.

People who suffer from this uncommon condition may not be able to identify relatives or close acquaintances, but they can work around the issue by recalling their stride, haircut, voice, or attire.

Brad has long believed he has the illness, despite the fact that he has not received a formal diagnosis, and he claims to be quite disturbed that people think he is distant or unresponsive.

Advertisement

In a 2013 interview with Esquire, he discussed his battle with mental illness: "People undoubtedly despise me, think I'm haughty, or don't respect them because I disregard them in the face.