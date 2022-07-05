The famous actress Bette Midler, after the whole situation with the ban on abortion, called for the ban on Viagra

A number of celebrities have spoken out against the ban on abortion in the United States, but no one has done it as well as actress Bette Midler.

Best known for the film with Sarah Jessica Parker "Hocus Pocus" but also for numerous other comedies, Midler harshly commented on the decision of the Supreme Court, which revoked the basic right of women.

"It's time to ban Viagra. If pregnancy is 'God's will,' then your limp pe*is is God's will too," she wrote on her Twitter.

Of course, it didn't take long for enthusiastic comments to line up under the post, which was re-tweeted 37,000 times and has as many as 248,000 likes.

"I like this. Republican limp sausage festival", "I've been saying this for years," "My father-in-law asked if they were going to ban condoms in some states birth control, right?"

"I feel that if we can't have body autonomy, then every man would have to have a reversible vasectomy at age 13. When they have a job and a house, they can pay to have it reversed," are just some of the comments.

However, there were also those who were not so enthusiastic and did not choose their words to insult the actress.

By the way, Beth is one of the most vocal since women's constitutional right to have an abortion was revoked in America.

Recall that the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized this right 50 years ago across the country.

Advertisement

In total, access to abortion is expected to be cut off for about 36 million women of reproductive age, according to research by Planned Parenthood, the health organization that performs abortions.