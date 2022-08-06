The Executive Producers Leonardo DiCaprio And Martin Scorsese Have Revealed That Keanu Reeves Will PlayTthe Lead In Devil In The White City

The television show is produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio and is inspired by Eric Larson's nonfiction book from 2003.

Despite purchasing the picture rights in 2010, DiCaprio revealed the start of production 12 years later. The novel's events take place in Chicago between 1890 and 1895 against the backdrop of the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893, during the serial killer "Dr. Henry Howard Holmesactive "'s period.

Holmes is credited with creating the legend of the "murder castle," the residence where he lured his victims and carried out all of the horrific executions.

The exhibition itself and its founder, Daniel Birdham, an American architect and urban planner who is credited with giving Chicago and Washington their contemporary appearance, should be the second plot point of the series.

His World Exhibition has grown to be one of the biggest in human history. More than 25 million people visited the show in just six months, which is a staggering number for the late 19th century.

And Holmes, who is known as the first serial killer, was able to open his horrible hotel as a result of the rush of tourists.

One of Keanu Reeves' most significant television roles is expected to come from the series. In any event, there is still mystery surrounding the shooting beyond the cast: it is unknown if Keanu Reeves will portray an architect or a murderer.

Since January, Reeves has reportedly been in negotiations to star, so the fact that it's actually happening is incredibly gratifying.

It will be fascinating to see what the stalwart actor contributes to this historical drama possibly less Much Ado About Nothing and more Bram Stoker's Dracula.

The actor has done small bits of TV here and there, but nothing as significant as this. Something gloomy, like Constantine, but without the demons, is what we're speculating.