The Duke of Sussex took part in a polo match in Carpinteria but, alas was defeated

Last Friday, at the Cancha de Estrella Polo Country Club in Carpinteria, which is located in Santa Barbara, Prince Harry , along with his friend Nacho Figueres, took part in a polo match.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee came to its logical conclusion, and the Dukes of Sussex left the UK the day before it ended.

Arriving in California, the couple returned to their business, and for Prince Harry, projects and work are not his only passion.

For several months now, the prince has been visiting the gaming club and recalling his sports youth: many years ago, Harry, along with his brother Prince William, made great strides in this sport, so it is not surprising that the Duke decided to try again.

It is assumed that the Duke’s wife, Meghan Markle , missed the match and supported her husband at home with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

It is known that the team of Prince Harry was defeated: with a score of 12-8, Dundee II lost the victory to their opponents. However, this news fades against the backdrop of rumors that the relationship between Princes Harry and William has once again gone downhill.

The brothers did not interact in any way at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and now experts say that the dukes are not going to put up with each other’s behavior.

“It has been almost a year since we last saw Harry and William together. It seems that the situation between them has only worsened,” expert Daniel Elser suggested.

Experts noted that the brothers ignored each other with cold looks, and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle did not even exchange a couple of phrases, knowing full well that cameras were chasing them everywhere. The last time the princes spoke was at the unveiling of the statue of Princess Diana, which took place last summer.