May 16, 2022 6:46 PM
The Descendants star James Cromwell glued himself to a coffee shop table in protest
Credit: moviesranch

The Descendants star glued himself to a coffee shop table in protest. Actor James Cromwell glued himself to a coffee shop table in protest.

American Horror Story and Descendants star James Cromwell glued his hands to a table at a Starbucks coffee shop in New York as part of a PETA protest. It is reported by the Washington Post.

So the 82-year-old artist opposed the increase in prices for plant-based milk in Starbucks drinks. "More than 13,000 customers have asked you, and we are asking you to stop pricing vegan milk. When will you stop getting rich while customers, animals, and nature suffer?" Cromwell said in his speech.

Together with him, several other activists glued their hands to the tables. Law enforcement officers arrived at the protest site, the establishment had to be closed for some time, and the protesters were ordered to peel off the countertops and disperse. According to eyewitnesses, they were threatened with arrest.

After that, Cromwell and his colleagues chanted the slogan: "Save the planet, save the cow, no markup on vegetarian milk." Police then entered the coffee shop, whose employees ripped off a chrome wheel and another worker's hand from the counter. As a result, Starbucks decided to temporarily close the coffee shop for patrons.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Starbucks has not yet commented on the situation. In The Descendants, Chromewell plays ewon Roy, the brother of tycoon Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

