The Death Of Rapper Coolio Has Been Attributed To A Heart Problem

According to TMZ, the death of the rapper Coolio took place on Wednesday, and he was 59 years old.

According to Coolio's longtime manager Jarez, the rapper was at a friend's house in Los Angeles when he excused himself to visit the restroom. Jarez stated that the incident occurred during the rapper's absence.

Reportedly, the friend called out to him when he hadn't returned after a respectable period had passed, but he didn't get a response from him.

Concerned, the companion went into the restroom and saw Artis Leon Ivey Jr., better known by his stage as Coolio, lying on the floor. Almost immediately, at about 16:40 (your local time), a call was sent to dispatch the emergency medical services.

On the scene, a medical examiner determined that Coolio had passed away due to what is believed to have been a heart arrest. On the other hand, the medical examiner has not yet determined the formal cause of death.

The rapper who began his career in the 1980s experienced a meteoric rise to prominence in 1995 after publishing the song Gangsta's Paradise. This song featured in Dangerous Minds earned him the 1996 Grammy award for Best Rap Solo Performance.

His passing occurred only four days after he posted a photo from his most recent performance in Texas on Instagram, where many of his followers expressed condolences after seeing the photo.

One devoted follower wrote: "Crazy he only posted a week ago, and has passed away," while many others offered Rest in peace in the comment section of their posts. According to a second individual who wrote on his most recent Instagram picture, he is now at peace in heaven.

His six children and the woman he divorced in 1996, Josefa Salina, are the only members of his family who will carry on after his passing. After being together for four years, the pair eventually decided to end their relationship.