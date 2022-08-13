The Day Following His Third Arrest Of The Year, Ezra Miller Grinned Mischievously

One day after their third arrest of the year, the actor who goes by they/them was seen chilling out together with their mother, Marta Miller, on the porch of their Vermont home.

The 29-year-old "Flash" star is now sporting a full mustache that curves upwards through the gaping smile they displayed in the media. They didn't even get out of their chairs or put their phones down for the chance encounter.

Cameras caught Marta shooting up from her seat, scowling, and presumably yelling at them, indicating that she was not as comfortable with the setting. In one image published by the Daily Mail, she was even speaking while pointing an accusatory finger at him.

Ezra was accused of entering a home in Stamford, Vermont, in May and grabbing numerous bottles of alcohol. On Sunday, he was convicted of felony burglary into an occupied house.

Additionally, the "Perks of Being a Wallflower" star was detained twice in Hawaii: once in March for disturbing the peace, to which they entered a no contest plea, and secondly in April for reportedly hurling a chair at a woman.

During one of their trips to the actor's Stamford house to try to track down the young family he's reportedly been harboring since mid-April, Vermont State Police charged Ezra with the burglary allegation.

Authorities were searching for the 25-year-old mother and her three children, ages 5, 4, and 1, in the hopes of serving her with an emergency treatment order that sought their evacuation from the home and from her custody, as per Rolling Stone.

According to reports, the decision was created out of concern for the children's safety because Ezra's farm is said to be covered in weapons, ammo, and marijuana.

Midway through May, the father of the children called the Vermont Department for Children and Families and the neighborhood police because he had a "terrible sensation in his gut."