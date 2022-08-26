The Dancing With The Stars Pro Did Not Name The Cheater In Her TikTok Video After Filing For Separation From Matthew Lawrence In February

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, posted a video on TikTok on Thursday in which he provided some specifics regarding the alleged adultery of a previous lover.

She commented over a clip of herself shaking her head, "When he stated he would never speak with her again, I discovered text messages, Viagra, and a necklace concealed in a pair of his shoes."

The only section of Adele's song "Set Fire to the Rain" that was included in Burke's video was the line "The final time."

"Definitely, the last time was correct! A final farewell..." Burke added the hashtags "#exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit" to the video's caption.

Burke didn't identify the ex or hint that it was a famous person.

In February, the professional dancer and her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence filed for separation. Burke revealed their breakup on Instagram later that month.

There isn't a simple way to convey that my marriage is over, she wrote. "I know I have always claimed that I'm an open book with you guys; I do endeavor to be," she continued.

"I'm hoping you can appreciate that I won't be making any more comments at this time and that you will respect my request for privacy. I appreciate all of your support and good thoughts; I love you all. "Burke put an end to his remarks.

The dancer has been an "open book" since her breakup with Lawrence, frequently posting online insights into the status of her psychological health and emotional processes.

Burke has declared that she's willing to consider dating someone fresh. She declared at the outset of the talk that she was "interested" to learn more.

"But that doesn't mean I'm prepared to sign up for Raya or any of these dating apps quite yet. I want to start maybe talking to new individuals, "On her podcast, Burke in the Game, she added. "That obviously means that in order to do that, I'll have to start stepping outside of my comfort bubble and my home. It is an intriguing thing."