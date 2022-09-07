The Couple Behati Prinsloo And Adam Levine Are Expecting Three Child

A third child is on the way for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo , reports People. While on holiday in Hawaii with her husband and daughters, Prinsloo flaunted her expanding pregnancy belly.

In a navy blue bikini, a brown bucket hat, and white sunglasses, Victoria's Secret model sought to blend in. Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, are already the singer of "Maroon 5" and Prinsloo's children.

Apart from the sporadic appearances on their separate Instagrams, the newlyweds have made an effort to maintain their two young girls away from the limelight.

The 34-year-old Prinsloo celebrated parenthood in 2019 while taking part in Kate Upton's social media campaign to support other mothers.

Prinsloo added, "Here's to the restless nights, bleeding nipples, sobbing, smiling, the greatest of peaks and deepest of downtrends, and everything in between. Being a mother to Dusty and Gio makes me confident, inspired, and in control; I wouldn't change anything.

Since then, the 43-year-old singer of "Payphone" and the model have been outspoken about their wish to have more children.

We've always known we wanted another. Since I had two children below the age of two during those two years, I believe that I simply said, "Don't even consider about it!" But I do want five children as well, she added in a November interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, "Never say never."

We're allowing it to chance and whatever transpires. Whatever happens, happens. Therefore, she informed the outlet that there were no restrictions. The pair seems to be preparing their home for the newest member of their family already.

Rob Lowe's $52 million California property, which offers plenty of space for the soon-to-be family of five, was bought by the singer and Namibian model back in April. We have not yet heard back from Levine or Prinsloo representatives.