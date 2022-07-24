The Birthday Girl Priyanka Chopra Is Referred To By Nick Jonas As His July Gem

In honor of Priyanka Chopra 's birthday, Nick Jonas shared a collection of private images with his followers. In the photos, a loving pair kissed each other openly and gazed at the beautiful seaside scenery.

The 29-year-old musician undoubtedly planned his wife a nice getaway. "It is an honor for me to accompany you on this crazy life adventure. Nick's post was signed, "I love you."

A huge beach towel with the words "Priyanka! Jewel of July 1982" was triumphantly held up by Jonas in one of the pictures.

Recall that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a daughter into the world in January of this year.

In a previous post, Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have become parents after welcoming their daughter through surrogacy as their first child. The celebs did not specify the baby's name or gender when they made their formal announcement of the birth of their first child on Instagram.

Sources, however, tell TMZ that the pair is now taking care of a daughter who was born on Saturday at a hospital in Southern California. "We are pleased to announce that we are parents of a kid born through surrogacy.

At this important moment, we humbly request your privacy as we are concentrating on our family. The couple responded, "Thank you very much.

Nick talked openly about his daughter Malti and the numerous days she spent in the NICU during an interview with People.

The Chains singer described how his wife was a "rock" throughout that difficult time and is still one. I appreciate having Pri as a teammate.

Advertisement

The magazine claims that the Baywatch star admires Nick as well. He is a fantastic parent, son, brother, spouse, and friend. I have no idea how I was so fortunate. The couple's friendship and closeness appear to remain intact even after four years of marriage.