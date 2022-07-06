The Beckhams invited their chosen sons on a joint trip

Nicola Peltz will have to make peace with her husband's relatives. Victoria and David Beckham have repeatedly stated that they prefer to relax exclusively with their children.

True, after the sons of celebrities grew up, the football player and his wife had to start planning a vacation, also taking into account the wishes of all their beloved offspring.

The Daily Mail reported that this year the couple decided to travel around Europe on David's yacht. Despite their differences, Nicola Peltz and Mia Regan will have to spend a lot of time together.

Previously, the press claimed that the young wife of the eldest son of the couple and the chosen one of his younger brother were openly at odds.

Rumors appeared after attentive Internet users noticed that the beauties did not follow each other on social networks.

Some fans suggest that in this way, Victoria is again trying to improve relations in the family. They say that a mother of many children is very close to Mia, while sometimes there are difficulties in communication with the daughter of a billionaire.

However, when the designer tried to reconcile her daughter-in-law with Regan, they both disappointed her.

In a previous post, Rumors have been circulating on the Web for a long time that Victoria Beckham does not like Nicola Peltz.

Some sources claimed that the designer did not like how often her daughter-in-law pushed her eldest son around.

However, it turns out that the problem was not in the personal life of the newlyweds but in the relationship of the actress with other family members.

A source told the Daily Mail that Nicola is not friends with Romeo Beckham's girlfriend. Victoria, who is very proud of the benevolent atmosphere in her family, is trying to improve relations between the billionaire heiress and Mia Regan, but the beauties do not want to communicate even for the sake of their mother-in-law.